Kim Kardashian shares pictures of daughter Chicago as she turns two
Two-year-old Chicago was seen sitting on a sofa wearing a black jacket and had her hair tied was in a bun
As Kim Kardashian's beloved daughter Chicago West turned two on Wednesday, the American media personality shared unseen pictures of her daughter. The 39-year-old model took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the pictures marking her daughter's second birthday.
Two-year-old Chicago was seen sitting on a sofa wearing a black jacket and had her hair tied was in a bun. "Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can't believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever," Kim captioned the picture.
Besides Chicago, Kim is mother to three children- Saint, Psalm, and North.
