Kim Kardashian shares throwback photo of Kris, Caitlyn Jenner

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared an old photograph of her mother Kris Jenner and estranged step-father Caitlyn Jenner. She posted a throwback photograph of Caitlyn prior to her transition from a man to a woman in 2015



Kris Jenner

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared an old photograph of her mother Kris Jenner and estranged step-father Caitlyn Jenner. She posted a throwback photograph of Caitlyn prior to her transition from a man to a woman in 2015. In the image, Caitlyn - dressed in a silk robe - holds a glass of champagne while sitting on the edge of a bathtub where former wife Kris is appears to be nude and covered in bubbles, reports people.co.uk.

"TGIF," Kim captioned the image. Several fans wondered as to why Kim was posting images of her estranged family member. "Petty at its finest," commented one Instagram user on her post. Others shared the photograph on Twitter, asking: "Is this Kim throwing shade at Caitlyn or is it just me?"

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) onMar 30, 2018 at 7:03pm PDT

It has been over a year since Caitlyn and Kim spoke. "To be honest, I don't talk to (the Kardashians) anymore. Kim, I haven't talked to in a year," Caitlyn said last November. Although Kim publicly supported Caitlyn's transition, she cut ties after reading her book "Secrets of My Life", which reportedly stated that Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis than she has admitted.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever