Kim Kardashian shows rare PDA With Kanye west

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West were seen getting up, close and personal at Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party. Taking to her Snapchat account, Kim posted a video of herself walking over to her husband.

"Babe, do you want to go to Dave Chappelle or do you want to go to the studio," the reality TV star, who sported a two-piece strapless top and a skirt, asked him before sitting on his lap and kissing him on the cheek. Instead of answering the question, Kanye kissed his wife on the lips.

While they were kissing, film producer David Maisel, who was in the background of the clip, said: "You guys are the best married couple I know." It prompted both Kanye and Kim to laugh, asking Maisel to repeat it again to the camera.

