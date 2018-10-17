Search

Kim Kardashian slams 'mom shamers'

Oct 17, 2018, 14:28 IST | IANS

Defending herself, Kim Kardashian silenced her haters as she confirmed that what appeared to be a pacifier was in fact a well-known lollipop shaped in the style of a dummy

Kim Kardashian slams 'mom shamers'
Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has slammed "mom shamers" for criticising her for a photograph in which her two-year-old son Saint appeared to be using a pacifier.

Defending herself, Kim silenced her haters as she confirmed that what appeared to be a pacifier was in fact a well-known lollipop shaped in the style of a dummy, reported dailymail.co.uk.

"Missing my babies! P.S. mom shammers it's not a pacifier, he's eating candy," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram along with the picture of herself holding her nine-month-old daughter Chicago while holding hands with Saint. Kim also shares 4-year-old North with husband and rapper Kanye West.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

kim kardashianhollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

We bet you didn't know these things about Tusshar Kapoor

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK