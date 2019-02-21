Kim Kardashian sues fashion company

hollywood

Kim Kardashian's lawsuit included photographs of her own social media posts side-by-side with the company's posts, showing their similarities and misrepresentation

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own designs.

Kim on Wednesday filed a case against Missguided USA, seeking damages in excess of $10 million, reports tmz.com. In the documents, the 38-year-old cited multiple instances where Missguided USA posted its own versions of outfits Kim was photographed wearing.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's lawsuit also included photographs of her own social media posts side-by-side with the company's posts, showing their similarities and misrepresentation.

Apart from this, Kim recently slammed another company Fashion Nova for recreating her vintage Mugler "b**b belt" dress, saying this practice by fast fashion companies was "devastating".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever