Kim Kardashian 'unfollows' Tristan Thompson on social media

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian unchecked the "follow" button on the 28-year-old NBA player Tristan Thompson's Twitter and Instagram pages on Monday



Kim Kardashian

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian has unfollowed sister Khloes beau Tristan Thompson on social media less than three weeks after news of his alleged affairs made headlines. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star unchecked the "follow" button on the 28-year-old NBA player's Twitter and Instagram pages on Monday, reports usmagazine.com.

She unfollowed him hours prior to her pre-taped appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired, when she breaks her silence on the situation. A clip for the interview was released on Friday where Kim is the first member of the family to open up about Thompson's infidelity, which came to light just two days before Khloe gave birth to their first child.

In the sneak peek, DeGeneres asked her about the cheating scandal, to which Kim Kardashian said: "Poor Khloe... Like I don't even know how to describe it, besides it's just so f**ked up. We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are, you know... She is so strong and she is doing the best that she can. It is a really sad situation, all over."

Also read: Kim Kardashian's fragrance bottle shaped like her body

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS