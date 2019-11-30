Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez have a beautiful relationship, says Alex Rodriguez

Former American baseball star Alex Rodriguez recently spoke about the close friendship between his pop singer fiancee Jennifer Lopez and family friend American model Kim Kardashian West and said they both have a beautiful relationship.

"We've all known each other for a long time," Alex told US magazine, People. "But Kim and Jennifer are very close, and she's almost like a mentor of Jennifer, and Jennifer's mentored her a lot over the years. They have this really beautiful relationship that goes back over a decade and a half," he added.

