MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez have a beautiful relationship, says Alex Rodriguez

Updated: Nov 30, 2019, 07:56 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez are very close, and she's almost like a mentor of Jennifer said, Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian

Former American baseball star Alex Rodriguez recently spoke about the close friendship between his pop singer fiancee Jennifer Lopez and family friend American model Kim Kardashian West and said they both have a beautiful relationship.

"We've all known each other for a long time," Alex told US magazine, People. "But Kim and Jennifer are very close, and she's almost like a mentor of Jennifer, and Jennifer's mentored her a lot over the years. They have this really beautiful relationship that goes back over a decade and a half," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

jennifer lopezkim kardashiansports news

Mid-day hosts first-of-its-kind girls football tournament | Ranis of Rink 2019

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK