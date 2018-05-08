Kim Kardashian West takes cue from Japanese style for lingerie line

Reality star Kim Kardashian West drew inspiration from Japanese style for her new lingerie line. Her company has filed documents to trademark "Kimono Intimates", reports tmz.com



Kim Kardashian

Reality star Kim Kardashian West drew inspiration from Japanese style for her new lingerie line. Her company has filed documents to trademark "Kimono Intimates", reports tmz.com.

The plan is to brand her line with the name and come out with nightgowns, breast shapers, pasties, leotards and socks. Kim was in Japan back in February, perhaps getting a head start on her new line. Kimono is a wide-sleeved robe customary in Japan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever