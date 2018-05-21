Kim Kardashian's diet worries

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian kept her fans updated on social media sharing her weight loss progress online



Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was "worried" that she would not fit into her Met Gala dress. However, her worries were soon put to rest at her dress fitting, where she tried on the chain-mail gown and it "fit like a glove", reports femalefirst.co.uk. Posting on her website, Kim said: "I was actually really nervous about wearing the dress because I did a cleanse a couple of weeks before and lost six or seven pounds. At the final fitting, I was worried it wouldn't fit. When I tried it on, though, it fit like a glove. It was perfection!"

Kim kept her fans updated on social media sharing her weight loss progress online. She posted: "Today is day four of the cleanse and I am five lbs. down"

