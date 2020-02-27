Kim pounces at Kourtney in Keeping Up with the Kardashians sneak peek

The much-anticipated reality TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is officially returning in a month. On Tuesday, E! announced that the famous family's long-running reality show is moving to Thursday nights instead of Sundays, with season 18 set to premiere on March 26, reported People magazine.

The announcement was accompanied by a sneak peek that shows tensions between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, which only seemed to get worse since the last season. In one scene, Khloe, 35, demands, "Why do you have to have an attitude?" to which Kourtney replied, "Just don't involve yourself in business that is not yours."

Khloe fired back, and said, "Then don't talk about it in front of me." In another scene, Kendall Jenner gets dragged into the drama, however, it's still unclear whose side she's on. She said, "She can't sit back and just be like, 'All right, I was wrong."

At last, the clip teases a shocking confrontation between Kourtney and Kim. Angrily waving her finger in Kim's face, then chucking boxed water at her, Kourtney yells, "You have nothing to say." Kim warns and lunges at her, "Don't ever come at me like that."

In season 17, the three sisters feuded at length throughout over Kourtney's "boundaries" as she refused to film aspects of her personal life, forcing Kim and Khloe to "pick up the slack." At one point, Kim even threatened to fire Kourtney. However, sources told People magazine that it isn't technically possible since the Kardashian sisters are equal-level executive producers.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever