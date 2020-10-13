Kim Sharma's vacay pictures prove that even weekdays are fun in Goa

Kim Sharma has been quite a lot of fun under the sun on her vacation in Goa. Now that things are slowly coming back to normal, many celebrities have set out on much-needed holidays post the coronavirus lockdown.

Kim Sharma recently visited Goa, and her photos from the vacation will make you want to pack your bags and go on a weekend getaway too! Sharing a photo in an orange one-piece swimsuit, Kim wrote, "Even #monday feels like this in Goa" and we couldn't agree more!

Doesn't Kim Sharma look fabulous in the swimsuit? The orange of the outfit pops out nicely against the blue background of the swimming pool as Kim poses nonchalantly for the camera.

And what better way to roam the streets of amazing Goa than on a scooty? Kim Sharma seems to have enjoyed riding pillion with her friend; see the photo below:

Well, these pictures have surely awakened the wanderlust in us! What about you?

Among the many celebs who are or were on holiday recently, we loved Taapsee Pannu and Mouni Roy's vacay pictures the most. Taapsee went to the Maldives with her boyfriend Mathias Boe, and sister Shagun and Evania. Mouni Roy, too, visited the Maldives with Mandira Bedi and a few other friends.

Where would you go on your first holiday post the lockdown?

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news