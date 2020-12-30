Kimayra World's Organic Rose Water Takes Care Of Your Skin So That You Can Relax

If you could zero in on one beauty product that every woman in this world must keep handy always, it just has to be the good old rose water or "Gulab Jal." Though William Shakespeare may have not put much emphasis on the poor flower in the context of his famous 'Name' quote, the rose remains much more than just a pretty flower, often going beyond the besotted couples' go-to romantic tool. The enriching properties of rose water work miracles when it comes to skincare, especially in rejuvenating the face, removing dust, dirt, or make-up, and maintaining the pH balance of your skin. Rosewater is the answer to all your skin queries and now it comes in handy in a user-friendly packaging as Kimayra World Organic Rose Water.

This naturally produced rose water not only balances the pH of your skin but also keeps the acne under check. Besides, at about Rs 279 per 100ml, this organic rose water also tones, soothes and smoothens the skin besides reducing puffiness, sunburn marks, and dull skin. If your skin is oily, use rose water to balance the oil secretion on the skin surface and enjoy refreshingly clean, non-sticky facial skin. The healing, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties of organic rose water treat your skin with care in the following ways –

As Toner - The pure rose water marketed by Kimayra World possesses astringent properties, which clean your skin pores and tone the skin. Using it regularly will also help you prevent blackheads, whiteheads, pimples and acne.

Remove puffy eyes - Since rose water hydrates, revitalizes and moisturizes the skin, you can use it to reduce the redness of the skin, especially the puffiness under the eyes. The under-eye skin area is the most sensitive part of the face. Rosewater can reduce this swelling and give your eyes a refreshing look.

Make-up Remover - Soothing nature of rose water makes it a gentle make-up remover, suitable for all skin types. Especially when mixed with one of the Kimayra World's natural essential oils rose water removes make-up without having any side effects on the skin.

Multi-Tasker - Rosewater is really a multi-tasking skincare product when it comes to on-the-go needs. It works well as a face mist when you want to look fresh immediately. Rosewater also hydrates your skin on an extremely sunny day, when you have been out in the sun for long. At the same time, it also works as an agent restoring the pH balance of your skin.

One of the oldest beauty remedies rose oil is enriching for your skin. From minor skin irritations to sunburn to ageing, rose water is the correct means to soothe your skin. But that is not all. Kimayra rose water is a 100% natural product that has passed through the purest of pure process. Using rose water regularly will make you fall in love with your skin all over again.

