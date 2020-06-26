Kin of COVID-19 victim cops can stay in staff quarters: Maharashtra govt

In a big relief to the Maharashtra Police, the state government allowed the families of cops, who have died due to COVID-19, to continue living in the official quarters till the date of retirement. The announcement was made by state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday morning.

“In the past three months, the Maharashtra policemen have fought the pandemic day and night to ensure the safety of citizens. Their families do not have to worry about where to live as the government has decided to let them stay in the official quarters till the retirement age of the deceased cop,” Deshmukh said, adding that the state government had earlier announced Rs 65 lakh compensation.

The home minister said that 4,516 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 3,444 have recovered and 57 have succumbed to the virus.

The decision by the state has been welcomed by the police officials. "Police officers and staff were worried about their families while performing their duties. Such decisions by the government will not only boost their morale but also help them to perform their duties without any fear," a senior IPS officer told mid-day.

