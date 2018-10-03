King Googlyan prediction, IND vs WI, 1st Test: Virat Kohli's flying Kiss to Anushka in India's win

cricket

India face West Indies in the first Test of the two-match Test series at Rajkot, In a light-hearted prediction of the match, our in-house celebrity predictor King Googlyan forecasts the results in a humorous manner. Hop on for a fun-filled read

Virat Kohli/Anushka Sharma and Murali Vijay

The royal lemur King Googlyan is in Mumbai people! For those who don’t know his highness King Googlyan, — He is a royal emperor from the land of lemurs in the far African islands of Madagascar. He is a self-proclaimed master predictor of sports matches and claims to be the best in the business — to predict sports results correctly. The King is in Mumbai now and he will predict the India vs West Indies cricket matches. So move away from Achilles the Cat or Paul the Octopus and make way for the royal lemur King Googlyan. He is here to claim the throne of the best animal predictor in the world.

King Googlyan IND vs WI, 1st Test Prediction:

King Googlyan’s pre-game mood: Excited and nervous as he landed in Mumbai after an 8-hour flight from a remote island in Africa. Enjoyed his life’s first auto ride from the airport to the mid-day office in Bandra! Representational picture of an auto rickshaw in Mumbai





Toss: India to win the toss and opt to bat Representational picture of coin toss

Match Stars: Virat Kohli hitting a century and sending a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma in the stands. Virat Kohli will be raring to go against West Indies and will try to notch up a couple of centuries in this 2-match Test series against the Caribbeans at home. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, will want to soak up all the love from Virat Kohli now that her movie 'Sui Dhaaga' has got mixed reviews at the box office Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli (Image courtesy/Virat Kohli Instagram)

Highlight Moment: Murali Vijay opting to sit in the regular stands and not in the VIP section, to show his displeasure of not getting picked for the Test series. Murali Vijay posing for cameras (Image courtesy/ Murali Vijay Instagram)

Match Winner: India winning the Test with an innings and 100+ runs Ravindra Jadeja with Virat Kohli

The India-West Indies series features two Tests, five One Day Internationals and three T20 internationals. The first Test will commence from October fourth in Rajkot, in which teenage batsman Prithvi Shaw is likely to make his ODI debut. The series will be played from October 4 to November 11 in across various cities in India, after which the Indian team will go on a tour to Australia at the end of the year.

All Hail King Googlyan