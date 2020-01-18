'King of Queens' actor Norma Micheals dies at the age of 95

'King of Queens' actor Norma Micheals passed away at the age of 95 on Friday, reported Fox News. The legendary actor was best known for her famous character of Josephine on the hit CBS series. According to an obituary of the actor, she passed away peacefully at her residence in the Palm Springs in California.

Micheals was born and brought up in Palm Springs and worked for the cinema for six decades. She was last seen in the indie hit 'Hello My Name is Doris' in 2016 playing the role of Sally Field's mother. The veteran actor was also seen in films like 'Modern Family', 'Everybody Loves Raymond', 'Broke Girls', and, 'The Crazy Ones' among others.

Micheals once during her career took a break from acting and became a therapist but soon made a comeback in the cinema industry with the film 'Highway to Heaven', said reports.

According to an obituary referred to by Fox News, her memorial services have not been scheduled yet.

Actor's close friend and manager Jasper Cole that service and 'celebration for life' for the actor will take place in March.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever