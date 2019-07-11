King Salman's daughter faces trial for violence against guard

international

Paris: The only daughter of Saudi Arabia's King Salman was put on trial in absentia on Tuesday in Paris for allegedly ordering her bodyguard to strike a plumber she suspected of taking photos and video at the Saudi royal family's apartment in the French capital. Prosecutors allege Princess Hessa bint Salman became enraged when she saw the plumber allegedly capturing her image, fearing the pictures could be used to harm her due to her country's conservative traditions.

She left France shortly after the September 2016 incident and was not present for the one-day trial. A warrant for her arrest had been issued in December 2017.

The princess' lawyer said she was not present because correspondence was sent to the Paris address, not to the royal palace in Saudi Arabia. Bint Salman, who is the older half-sister of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has denied the allegations through her lawyer.

The princess is charged with complicity in violence and sequestration and theft of the plumber's telephone. The bodyguard, Rani Saida, is charged with violence and sequestration and theft.

