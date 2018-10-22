King-size life awaits Windies Shimron Hetmyer, feels Harbhajan Singh

cricket

Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer caught everyone's attention yesterday with his whirlwind 78-ball 106 (6x6s, 6x4s) in the first ODI against India at Guwahati. The Guyana-born left-hander, a 2016 U-19 World Cup-winning captain, sent Twitter into overdrive with everyone praising his fancy strokeplay and lusty blows.'

One of the most interesting comments, however, came from India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Given the fact that Hetmeyer is already a hit with the franchise-based Caribbean Premier League, Harbhajan predicted that he would be surely lapped up at the next edition of the Indian Premier League. "What an inn by #Hetmyer. He is gonna be a next million dollar baby in the @IPL 2019 #INDvsWI 1st ODI," wrote Harbhajan. True that!

Harbhajan Singh

India went on to chase down the total of 323 set by West Indies. Captain Virat Kohli's 140 and opening batsman Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 152 saw India to victory in the first ODI.

