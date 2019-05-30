Virat Kohli meets Queen Elizabeth during captains' photo-op
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, along with other World Cup captains, met Queen Elizabeth on the eve of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is set to kick off on May 30, 2019. On the eve of cricket's mega-event, All the team captains, including India's Virat Kohli, England captain Eoin Morgan and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed met Queen Elizabeth for a photo-op.
The World Cup opener will be played between tournament host England and South Africa on May 30, 2019.
The ICC has adopted a league format for the World Cup 2019, where there are a total of 10 teams, in which every team will play all other teams in the league. The semi-finals will be then played between the teams finishing top-four in the league.
India will begin their campaign on June 5, 2019, against South Africa at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.
