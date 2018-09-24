Kingsman 3 to release in 2019 with Matthew Vaughn returning back as director

hollywood

Kingsman 3. Pic/Instagram account

The third film in the Kingsman franchise is officially in works with Matthew Vaughn returning as writer and director of the film. Fox Studios has set November 8, 2019 as the official release date for the untitled Kingsman 3, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"Kingsman: The Secret Service", which released in 2014, introduced Eggsy (Taron Egerton), a young street-smart English ruffian handpicked by agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth) to join a secret academy that would train him to become part of Kingsman, an organisation filled with super suave super spies.

After saving the world from villain Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson), Eggsy returned for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", which brought in Julianne Moore as drug kingpin Poppy. Firth, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and Pedro Pascal also starred in the second film. The movies are based on the Kingsman comics by Mark Millar, whose other works are being developed into a series of Netflix films, television, and comic projects.

