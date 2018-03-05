Kiran Bedi holds discussions on elections to co-op bodies

Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Monday held detailed discussions with Welfare and Cooperatives Minister M Kandasamy on lack of elected board of directors in various cooperative societies in the union territory for years together

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry: Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Monday held detailed discussions with Welfare and Cooperatives Minister M Kandasamy on lack of elected board of directors in various cooperative societies in the union territory for years together.

"We discussed the plan for conducting elections in the cooperative societies which would lead to internal improvement in the functioning of the societies," Bedi said in a WhatsApp message to the media.

Secretary to the Department of Cooperatives, Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs were also present at the meeting. The Lt Governor said the discussions also covered "various other matters", but did not elaborate. This collaborative initiative and effort would address a long standing need and would also benefit the marginalised sections in Puducherry, she added.

An official source said elections to the cooperative societies had not been held for the past 20 years.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever