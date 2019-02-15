Kiran Bedi: Killing of CRPF personnel "a huge tragedy"

national

This situation demands a united strong response. As also full support to the bereaved families in all possible ways," the former IPS officer tweeted late Thursday night.

Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has described as "a huge tragedy" the killing of CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. "40 brave CRPF Jawans killed in J&K. This is a huge tragedy. And a serious security challenge for the country.

40 brave CRPF Jawans killed in J&K. This is a huge tragedy. And a serious security challenge for the country. This situation demands a united strong response. As also full support to the bereaved families in all possible ways. — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 14, 2019

This situation demands a united strong response. As also full support to the bereaved families in all possible ways," the former IPS officer tweeted late Thursday night. The CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

At least 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been killed in an explosion in Awantipora area of Kashmir on Thursday, in one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in the valley in over a decade, police sources said. The incident took place when some 2,547 CRPF personnel were coming in a convoy of 78 vehicles from the transit camp in Jammu and headed to Srinagar. The attack took place at around 3.15 pm when CRPF convoy was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, they said. The convoy comprised 70 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling, according to Home Ministry sources in Delhi. The toll is expected to go up, the sources said.

