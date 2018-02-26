Kiran Bedi: Prime Minister's visit will galvanize Puducherry administration

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the union territory and said his visit will galvanize Puducherry administration



Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the union territory and said his visit will galvanize Puducherry administration.

Speaking to ANI, she further said that Prime Minister's visit was great deal of enthusiasm both within the government and amongst the people.

'The visit of Prime Minister Modi to Puducherry has been a very high point for the union territory as whole. I don't recall when any other Prime Minister visited this union territory last. He decided to come here despite his very busy schedule. We were major gainers,' she said.

'A lot about public health, sanitation, centrally sponsored schemes, getting more funds were discussed. I think this will galvanize Puducherry administration as whole and revive a lot of faith,' she added.

She futher asserted that Prime Minister Modi's visit will benefit Puducherry.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Puducherry on a one-day visit on Sunday to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of nearby Auroville International township.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also addressed a gathering at Auroville Foundation on the occasion of its golden jubilee week.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates