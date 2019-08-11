Kiran Bedi, Shabana Azmi pay homage to Sushma Swaraj at condolence meet
While addressing the solemn ceremony, Bansuri Swaraj got emotional as she recalled fond memories of her mother. She said that her mother was brave and would roar like a lioness in the parliament
Former Minister of External Affairs and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's condolence meeting was held on August 9, 2019, four days after the 67-year-old politician passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. The condolence meet, which is also known as 'Uthawani' ceremony was attended by Manohar Lal Khattar (Chief Minister of Haryana), Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, Working President of the Bharatiya Janta Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda to name a few.
Shabana Azmi consoles Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri at the latter's prayer meet in New Delhi
Shabana Azmi, Kiran Bedi, and few other prominent personalities were seen getting emotional as they came to pay homage to the Former Minister of External Affairs, late Sushma Swaraj. Besides politicians and Bollywood celebs, the prayer meeting was attended by friends, family, and well-wishers who thronged in large numbers to pay tributes to Sushma Swaraj.
Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi offers condolences to Swaraj Kaushal at Sushma Swaraj's prayer meet. Pic/PTI
Artists were seen performing at the Uthawani ceremony of former BJP leader and former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj. Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of Sushma Swaraj was seen getting emotional as she addressed the gathering during the 'Uthawani' ceremony.
Namita Bhattacharya, daughter of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee offers condolences to Bansuri Swaraj at the Uthawani ceremony
While addressing the solemn ceremony, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late Sushma Swaraj got emotional as she recalled fond memories of her mother. She said that her mother was brave and would roar like a lioness in the parliament. Remembering how her a lot of people experienced and felt Sushma Swaraj's motherly love, Bansuri said that she was blessed to be her daughter.
Tears rolled down Bansuri's face as she performed the last rites of her mother Sushma Swaraj. The former BJP leader was cremated with full state honours at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. A day later, Swaraj's daughter Bansuri along with her father Kaushal had immersed the ashes of her mother, late Sushma Swaraj in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh.
Watch video to know why Sushma Swaraj was India's most loved politician:
Sushma Swaraj, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest was 67 at the time of her death and is survived by her husband and daughter. A lawyer by profession, Swaraj became the country's youngest Cabinet minister in Haryana government at 25. Swaraj, who was the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi was elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. Swaraj also served as the Minister of External Affairs in the first Narendra Modi-led government.
Former Minister of External Affairs and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Swaraj, who was regarded as one of the most dynamic politicians in the country was 67 years old and is survived by her husband and daughter. The politician was cremated with state honours at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi.
Police personnel carry the mortal remains of former external affairs minister and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj for the last rites at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pay tribute to India's former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj in Amritsar, Punjab
In Pic: The mortal remains of India's former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj being taken from the BJP headquarters to the Lodhi crematorium for the last rites.
Thousand of BJP workers joined the convoy carrying the mortal remains of former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj as it was on its way to the Lodhi crematorium for her the final rites in New Delhi.
The mortal remains of BJP leader and former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj were brought to the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi as Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay arrived for the final rites.
Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj performed the final rites of her mother and late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj as Swaraj Kaushal, husband of Sushma Swaraj got emotional. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
In pic: Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj gets emotional as she performs the last rites of her mother and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj.
Narendra Modi, Senior BJP leader LK Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Lodhi crematorium for the last rites of the late Sushma Swaraj. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
BJP workers and Sushma Swaraj admirers couldn't control their tears as her mortal remains made their way from the BJP headquarters to the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. Members of the Bhartiya Janata Party chanted "Sushmaji amar rahe" and "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Sushma tera naam rhega," throughout the funeral procession of late Sushma Swaraj.
In pic: Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal salute as state honours are accorded to late Sushma Swaraj before the final rites at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj after paying homage to her mortal remains at her residence in New Delhi.
Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian woman who accidentally crossed over to Pakistan, breaks down while paying homage to former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, during a condolence meeting in Indore. Geeta, who was stranded in Pakistan for nearly 15 years, was rescued and brought back to India after intervention by Swaraj, who at that time was the external affairs minister.
Union Minister Smriti Irani pays homage to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj minutes before her mortal remains left the BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium for the final rites in New Delhi.
Veteran BJP leader and former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away in New Delhi on August 6, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and politicians across parties and scores of people paid homage to the former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj at her funeral, held at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. (All Pictures/PTI and Twitter ANI)
