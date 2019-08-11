Kiran Bedi, Shabana Azmi pay homage to Sushma Swaraj at condolence meet

national

Manohar Lal Khattar Chief Minister of Haryana pays homage to late Sushma Swaraj during the latter's condolence meeting on Friday in New Delhi. All Pictures/Pallav Paliwal

Former Minister of External Affairs and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's condolence meeting was held on August 9, 2019, four days after the 67-year-old politician passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. The condolence meet, which is also known as 'Uthawani' ceremony was attended by Manohar Lal Khattar (Chief Minister of Haryana), Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, Working President of the Bharatiya Janta Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda to name a few.



Shabana Azmi consoles Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri at the latter's prayer meet in New Delhi

Shabana Azmi, Kiran Bedi, and few other prominent personalities were seen getting emotional as they came to pay homage to the Former Minister of External Affairs, late Sushma Swaraj. Besides politicians and Bollywood celebs, the prayer meeting was attended by friends, family, and well-wishers who thronged in large numbers to pay tributes to Sushma Swaraj.



Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi offers condolences to Swaraj Kaushal at Sushma Swaraj's prayer meet. Pic/PTI

Artists were seen performing at the Uthawani ceremony of former BJP leader and former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj. Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of Sushma Swaraj was seen getting emotional as she addressed the gathering during the 'Uthawani' ceremony.



Namita Bhattacharya, daughter of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee offers condolences to Bansuri Swaraj at the Uthawani ceremony

While addressing the solemn ceremony, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late Sushma Swaraj got emotional as she recalled fond memories of her mother. She said that her mother was brave and would roar like a lioness in the parliament. Remembering how her a lot of people experienced and felt Sushma Swaraj's motherly love, Bansuri said that she was blessed to be her daughter.

Tears rolled down Bansuri's face as she performed the last rites of her mother Sushma Swaraj. The former BJP leader was cremated with full state honours at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. A day later, Swaraj's daughter Bansuri along with her father Kaushal had immersed the ashes of her mother, late Sushma Swaraj in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh.

Watch video to know why Sushma Swaraj was India's most loved politician:

Sushma Swaraj, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest was 67 at the time of her death and is survived by her husband and daughter. A lawyer by profession, Swaraj became the country's youngest Cabinet minister in Haryana government at 25. Swaraj, who was the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi was elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. Swaraj also served as the Minister of External Affairs in the first Narendra Modi-led government.

