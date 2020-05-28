Kiran Kumar on dealing with COVID-19: Binge-watched Star Trek, Star Wars and some Hindi films
Veteran actor Kiran Kumar is on his way to a full recovery after having defeated coronavirus. Here's what helped him get through the days of uncertainties and anxiety while dealing with COVID-19.
Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tested positive for coronavirus on May 14. The 74-year-old actor in an interview PTI had said, "I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive."
Kumar had self-quarantined, living on the third floor of his house while his family members stayed on the second floor. The Patthar Ke Phool actor, however, is now well on his way to recovery after testing negative thrice, but his family remains under isolation.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kiran Kumar spoke about his experience dealing with COVID-19, and what helped him get through it. He shared, "I have faced so many adversities that I was not shocked. I'm prepared for every eventuality life throws my way. Acceptance is necessary when dealing with such crises."
Kiran Kumar said that for the many days of quarantine, he ate off disposable utensils. He said, "I told my wife to buy disposable utensils for me to eat in. My food would be prepared and kept on the staircase. I'd pick it up myself, eat and dispose off the plates, ensuring zero contact. I also made my own bed and cleaned the room."
He further stated that if you're using a shared bathroom, you must always wear a disposable mask and gloves.
Watch this video for a statement from Kiran Kumar:
View this post on Instagram
Veteran Actor Kiran Kumar Ji’s 3rd Corona Test Report Has Come Negative: Here Is The Statement From Him: Its safe to say that things feel more than a little surreal at the moment. Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined a dystopia like this would be our everyday reality. But it is. A few weeks ago, I had to undergo a routine medical procedure for which, under the government's guideline at the time, a covid 19 test was mandatory. My daughter accompanied me for the testing and we joked and laughed and generally remained upbeat, certain that this was just a formality and we would get on with our normal lives soon enough. The test results came back positive. Within the hour, we cordoned off a floor at home and turned it into an isolation zone. The amazing doctors at Hinduja khar and Lilavati armed us with enough information to ensure panic would not set in. We informed the BMC of my status and amped up everyones vitamin intake. Today after being retested for Covid19, I am happy to say that I have tested negative. My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation had no other complaints. I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life's smaller pleasures. The days are spent meditating, catching up on ample OTT content and reading books I've long forgotten I'd bought. We all held on to our optimism and if theres one take away I have from this, is that there's nothing to fear but fear itself. Corona felt like a looming, distant and scary phantom that we took every precaution to avoid and even then it found a way to enter what we thought was a completely sanitised space. Yet, here we are, dealing with it and getting on with our lives. Its unfair to test peoples loyalty when your world feels like it's caving in on you. It's such a strange time that a seasonal sneeze or cough feels like something more sinister. As hard as it is for the people isolating, it's tougher still for their caregivers. #kirankumar #coronavirusindia #indiafightscorona #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Books, too, helped him pass the time, and Kumar read all of the books he never found the time for before. "My reading choices are quite outlandish in that I believe in aliens and enjoy my Asimovs (Isaac Asimov, American writer of science fiction). I also binge-watched Star Trek, Star Wars and some Hindi films," he said.
Kiran Kumar also spoke about how his family and support staff have stood by him like a rock, making the COVID-19 crisis a lot more bearable. He, however, is sure of one thing - coronavirus is here to stay. "There's no vaccine yet, so, the only way to contain it is isolation. Getting infected isn't criminal; hiding it is," Kumar said.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe