Kiran Kumar on dealing with COVID-19: Binge-watched Star Trek, Star Wars and some Hindi films

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tested positive for coronavirus on May 14. The 74-year-old actor in an interview PTI had said, "I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive."

Kumar had self-quarantined, living on the third floor of his house while his family members stayed on the second floor. The Patthar Ke Phool actor, however, is now well on his way to recovery after testing negative thrice, but his family remains under isolation.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kiran Kumar spoke about his experience dealing with COVID-19, and what helped him get through it. He shared, "I have faced so many adversities that I was not shocked. I'm prepared for every eventuality life throws my way. Acceptance is necessary when dealing with such crises."

Kiran Kumar said that for the many days of quarantine, he ate off disposable utensils. He said, "I told my wife to buy disposable utensils for me to eat in. My food would be prepared and kept on the staircase. I'd pick it up myself, eat and dispose off the plates, ensuring zero contact. I also made my own bed and cleaned the room."

He further stated that if you're using a shared bathroom, you must always wear a disposable mask and gloves.

Watch this video for a statement from Kiran Kumar:

Books, too, helped him pass the time, and Kumar read all of the books he never found the time for before. "My reading choices are quite outlandish in that I believe in aliens and enjoy my Asimovs (Isaac Asimov, American writer of science fiction). I also binge-watched Star Trek, Star Wars and some Hindi films," he said.

Kiran Kumar also spoke about how his family and support staff have stood by him like a rock, making the COVID-19 crisis a lot more bearable. He, however, is sure of one thing - coronavirus is here to stay. "There's no vaccine yet, so, the only way to contain it is isolation. Getting infected isn't criminal; hiding it is," Kumar said.

