Kiran More: Don't compare Rishabh Pant with MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

One has to feel for Rishabh Pant when his every move is under scanner. No player in Virat Kohli's team has been subjected to such intense scrutiny as much as the young

wicketkeeper-batsman.

In MS Dhoni's sabbatical from the Indian team since the World Cup, Pant, 22, has been given charge of keeping wickets.

Another lifeline

While it hasn't been easy for Pant, with the bat and wicketkeeping gloves in the last two T20I series [v Bangladesh and South Africa], the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies, starting on Friday in Hyderabad, will be another opportunity for him to redeem himself.



Pant's mentor Kiran More is confident that the young wicketkeeper will come good, but urged experts not to compare him with Dhoni or Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. "He is a talented wicketkeeper. Don't forget he is only 22 and don't compare him with Dhoni or Saha.

"There is no doubt that Saha is the best wicketkeeper, but Pant is India's second-best 'keeper. He is fast improving. You cannot get a century in England and Australia if you lack skills to bat. Not to forget, he [scored those centuries] on his first tours to Australia and England. He is a great talent. We have to give him some time to settle down. He is learning a lot and is quite intelligent. He can absorb advise very quickly," More told mid-day.

Kiran More

The former India stumper has been working with Pant for some months now. "Yes, I have been coaching him, but I have not got many sessions. We talk regularly over the phone. I told Ravi Shastri [head coach] that I need a week at a stretch with him," said More.

'Maturing quickly'

One of the main criticism against Pant has been his irresponsible batting, especially in crunch situations. More felt Pant is maturing quickly. "Yes, he has to be cautious while batting, but all attacking players have the habit of scoring at a faster pace. I am sure he will also learn to bat according to the situation. He has played only 11 Test matches and effected 51 catches and two stumping. This only shows he is a good wicketkeeper.

"Let him play few more games and he will definitely be an asset for India. He is a great talent. The more plays, the more mature he will be. I am hopeful that he will become an excellent wicketkeeper in the days to come," signed off More.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates