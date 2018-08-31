Kiran Rao gearing up for a new project!

bollywood

Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao is currently developing a script for her net film. Finally, we will see this director's cut very soon!

Kiran Rao. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Over seven years after her directorial debut Dhobi Ghat (2011), Kiran Rao has finally begun work on her next film. Aamir Khan's wife is currently developing the script.

In an interview with IANS on Thursday, the director said, "I am focusing on my writing really, apart from my involvement in the MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival. I know it has been quite some time that I have not made a film and kept giving excuses that my baby is small, but I think this is high time that I have to put it (a film) out there."

"I was working on eight story ideas but none of them satisfied me in the end. I was working around it for the last seven years. But I promise that I have finally zeroed in on one and I am finishing the script and gearing up for the film."

As chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, she expressed her excitement on how the publishing houses and film studios are coming together to collaborate on the 'Word To Screen Market' platform of the gala.

"We are humbled by the response, and it is great how the publishing houses are actively participating. I remember two years ago when we started, we had to really encourage the film studios to come forward and try out the idea of Word to Screen Market. But this year, the response is so overwhelming that we had to extend the programme into a two-day event," said Kiran.

Word to Screen Market is an initiative to bring authors and publishers close to film production houses and studios to encourage adaptation of books into films.

