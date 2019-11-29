MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Kiren Rijiju confers Khel Ratna to Bajrang Punia

Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 10:21 IST | ANI | New Delhi

Apart from Punia, sprinter Muhammad Anas and shotputter Tejinderpal Singh Toor received Arjuna Awards while Mohinder Singh Dhillon was handed the Dronacharya Award

Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday felicitated wrestler Bajrang Punia with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna at the Sports Authority of India headquarter here.

Apart from Punia, sprinter Muhammad Anas and shotputter Tejinderpal Singh Toor received Arjuna Awards while Mohinder Singh Dhillon was handed the Dronacharya Award.

Rijiju took to Twitter to write: "It is a matter of great pride to confer the National Sports Awards to three top sportspersons: @BajrangPunia - Khel Ratna, Md. Anas and Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Arjuna Awards and Dhronacharya Award to Coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon."

Punia has put events like Olympics a priority over the Pro League. "The preparation for the Olympics is going good... Main events like Olympic are more important than Pro League as it takes place every year," Punia told ANI.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sports news

Mid-day hosts first-of-its-kind girls football tournament | Ranis of Rink 2019

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK