Kiren Rijiju goes cycling with Salman Khan, shares photo on Twitter

national

Rijiju posted a string of photographs on his twitter handle on Friday, praising the actor for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism

Salman Khan goes cycling in Arunachal Pradesh to promote the Mechuka Adventure Festival. Pic/Twitter

Bollywood superstar and Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Ambassador Salman Khan arrived in Arunachal Pradesh to promote the Mechuka adventure festival. The actor, along with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju cycled through the scenic hills of Mechuka, admiring it's beauty.

Rijiju posted a string of photographs on his Twitter handle on Friday, praising the actor for promoting the state as a destination for adventure tourism.

"Hearty congratulations to the winners of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill's Flight 2018 Cycling Race. Hats off to the para-cyclists, women cyclists and the local participants who competed with some of the top cyclists of the world," he said.

People of Arunachal Pradesh will be forever indebted to @BeingSalmanKhan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. People showered him all the love & affection at Menchuka today. pic.twitter.com/L9W8SIMLMb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 22, 2018

The Dabangg star also donated Rs 22 lakh for the event and promised that he would shoot for his upcoming film in the state in order to give a big boost to film tourism. Chief Minister Pema Khandu also joined the 52-year-old actor in the 10 km long bicycle ride that culminated at the festival ground.

It was an exhilarating experience to be part of 10km bicycle ride with Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and MoS Home @KirenRijiju at Mechuka today. Thanks with all my heart to @BeingSalmanKhan for his presence at Mechuka Adventure Festival. It means a lot. @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/W3Wr4PbaJI — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 22, 2018

Arunachal is hot destination for adventure tourists. Power up your passion for adventure in Arunachal. Visuals of bike ride with @BeingSalmanKhan and @KirenRijiju today at Mechuka. @incredibleindia @ArunachalTsm @tourismgoi @ArunachalDIPR pic.twitter.com/GsDTOp1CZz — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 22, 2018

View this post on Instagram Dashing #salmankhan in the north east today @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onNov 22, 2018 at 9:40am PST

Mechuka is about 29 km from India-China border and around 500 km from Arunachal's capital Itanagar.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates