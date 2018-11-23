Kiren Rijiju goes cycling with Salman Khan, shares photo on Twitter

Nov 23, 2018, 16:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Rijiju posted a string of photographs on his twitter handle on Friday, praising the actor for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism

Salman Khan goes cycling in Arunachal Pradesh to promote the Mechuka Adventure Festival. Pic/Twitter

Bollywood superstar and Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Ambassador Salman Khan arrived in Arunachal Pradesh to promote the Mechuka adventure festival. The actor, along with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju cycled through the scenic hills of Mechuka, admiring it's beauty.

Rijiju posted a string of photographs on his Twitter handle on Friday, praising the actor for promoting the state as a destination for adventure tourism.

"Hearty congratulations to the winners of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill's Flight 2018 Cycling Race. Hats off to the para-cyclists, women cyclists and the local participants who competed with some of the top cyclists of the world," he said.

The Dabangg star also donated Rs 22 lakh for the event and promised that he would shoot for his upcoming film in the state in order to give a big boost to film tourism. Chief Minister Pema Khandu also joined the 52-year-old actor in the 10 km long bicycle ride that culminated at the festival ground.

 
 
 
Mechuka is about 29 km from India-China border and around 500 km from Arunachal's capital Itanagar.

