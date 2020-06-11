Kiren Rijiju shares 'adventurous' video of pilot landing plane in dense forest on Twitter

A hair-raising video of a pilot landing a plane in a dense forest has been making rounds of social media for a while now. The clip has gone viral after it was shared by many users on Twitter including Union Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The BJP leader retweeted the video that was originally shared by a Twitter page named Vuelos y Viajes that shows the pilot looking for a spot to land the plane amid the dense forest. He eventually finds an empty stretch of road amid the trees and manages to smoothly land the plane.

Rijiju said in his tweet that he has been with many pilots during landing of planes, which also includes dangerous ones too. But the way the pilot seen in this viral video landed the plane was by far the most ‘adventurous’ one he has ever seen. “I've been with many top pilots and landed in most difficult locations and terrains. I even had miraculous escapes on many occasions but this landing is by far the most adventurous one!” Rijiju tweeted.

I've been with many top Pilots and landed in most difficult locations and terrains. I even had miraculous escapes on many occasions but this landing is by far the most adventurous one! https://t.co/RhxdhX9owu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 10, 2020

The video received more than 1.5 million views on Twitter since the time it was shared. The post was shared on Wednesday and it garnered more than 1,100 likes and was retweeted 132 times. The undated clip also sparked a conversation among the Twitterati with many praising the pilot’s composure while landing the plane. One user compared the pilot's landing skills to Hollywood actor Harrison Ford's in his film 'Six Days, Seven Nights'.

Here's a look at few comments

seems @HarrisonFordLA from Six Days Seven Night pic.twitter.com/T1aNOeDXby — Gautam Kashyap (@gkash77) June 10, 2020

We must admire the composure of this man Kiren sir. — Rajesh Kumar Goel (@rajeshkgoel) June 10, 2020

It's was really Courageous — Pranjal Sadavrat (@pranjal_sadavra) June 10, 2020

Certainly, I would say landing was not possible without strong eye sight

Like in the movies.....careful Sir...

Sir single engine, fixed landing gear aircraft are easy to land on difficult ground/location. — Hamir Bharwad (@BharwadHamirG) June 10, 2020

Wow.... amazing & dangerous.. — Dasan KS (@ks_dasan) June 10, 2020

Some users were stunned by what they saw and reacted to the video expressing shock.

Yo!!! scary stuff..... — Sumant N Tivary (@Tivary) June 10, 2020

What a scary but great experience awesome landing!!

Looks like

The sports and youth affairs minister said earlier on Thursday that the country's new education policy will have sports as part of it and not as an extra-curricular activity. "The new education policy of India is also going to have sports as a part of education (and) sports, not as extra-curricular activities," Rijiju said on during the inaugural session of the 'International Webinar on Olympism and Olympic Education in the 21st century'. Rijiju said sports cannot be treated as an optional subject and it has to be accepted as a part of school education. He also informed that he has formed a high-level committee for the formation of the National Sports Education Board.

The union minister also said that he is also keen to have an "Olympic Museum" for the country and said discussions regarding it would take place once the situation normalises after the COVID-19 pandemic.

