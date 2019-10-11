Kirill Korshikov: The bigshot is stepping in to revolutionarise the Indian dance industry!

Social Dance TV video company, became well-known because of its creator and founder, Kirill Korshikov, a talented videographer. Being a dancer, he knows how to present the dancers and events to the audience in a most attractive way and reminds everybody how thrilling it is to watch everything with their own eyes. His Social Dance TV helps people and events to get together and unite the social dance fans all around the world!

When the epoch was struggling with the professional tech, Kirill Korshikov had reached perfection in wedding pictures and films using pro video equipment. Then he first attended dance festivals and filmed videos there, started to share HQ social dance videos on Insta to let his audience live the atmosphere of an event anywhere.

Since Instagram completely changed his life he has quit wedding business and now he is doing what he loves and feels happy to make the dancing community beautiful, strong and united through the videos that he creates. Tech Ed helped him to create amazing and quality content. And that's how Social Dance TV production came into existence.

From LA to Singapore, being on air for 7 years Social Dance TV has engendered a platform for dancers and events. Kirill, one of those influencers that has a herculean impact on social dances globally, being a party person rather than an entire workaholic allows him to keep his filming discrete and not impose his social interaction. His know-how 'just dancing' video format became a huge part of dancers content flow and an easy way of people's interaction. With his consummate and elegant skills, he uses his footage to create recaps, music video clips and promo movies, ergo connecting audience from both sides.

Stepping into Indian dance industry Kirill is determined to revolutionise the dance industry with the help of multifarious dancers and multitudinous events he has planned. He has lots of exciting projects coming up on the horizon! Kirill has already made awning enclosing dancers from over 35 countries to engender a beautiful strong and diverse community. With strong and overwhelming support on Instagram (https://instagram.com/socialdancetv) and immense love from his YouTube followers(https://www.youtube.com/c/socialdancetv) having a large fanbase of 40k+ dance lovers, Kirill is filming social dancing since it's his passion and showing the true magic of dance to the world is his mission.

We wish him good luck for the future and hope his stepping in India is a huge success!

