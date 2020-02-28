Kirti Chandela shows sensual n sensitive side in Liv-In-Relationship

Kirti Chandela has a successful professional stint working with Irfan Khan in Syska Led advertisement, she has also done TVC of Indulekha shampoo. She also got the opportunity to work with complete entertainer Govinda in an item song in the movie Aa Gaya Hero.

In her Hot Shot Digital’s short film namely Liv –In –Relationship, she with her co-star Aditya Singh Rajput is showcasing what motive lies behind liv-in-relationship for today's couple and what really is the issue arising related to adjustments in this kind of relationship. The short film is being written and directed by Sajann Agarwal.

Sensuality does not always mean to spread sexual image or environment but sensuality does add sense when portrayed by a talented artist, and Kirti Chandela is one who has portrayed her character in a sensual but sensible manner.

Acting is all about being realistic and natural with whatever role an artist be given. Kirti although new to the industry proves her deep maturity and calibre in the web series.Kirti till date has proved her mettle in the industry working with big stars and big brands and still she has miles to go.

