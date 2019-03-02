Kirti Kulhari goes back to her school to deliver a speech

bollywood

As her father is an alumnus and her grandparents are based there, Kirti Kulhari was invited to interact with students once a year

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari was invited to speak at a school in Kulhariyon Ka Baas village in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan recently. As her father is an alumnus and her grandparents are based there, the actor is invited to interact with students once a year.

Kirti, who is currently shooting for the web series, Bard of Blood, regaled students with stories about the filmmaking process and living in Mumbai. The students had a lot of questions to ask about their favourite cine idols.

On why she is so selective about choosing her projects, Kirti told IANS: "I do not want to work to stay busy. I want to feel excited and challenged with each character that I portray on-screen."

Before this year's hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike, her previous movies Indu Sarkar and Blackmail did not do well at the box office. According to Kirti, that also made her slow down and be selective. She said: "Whenever we actors become part of a Bollywood film, there is a certain pressure of earning a box office success. Thankfully, web shows opened a platform for all the actors to focus on their work rather than getting worried about the business of it…

"When Indu Sarkar and Blackmail did not work as they were expected to, I went through a bad phase too."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates