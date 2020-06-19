Kirti Kulhari is back in the studio; starts dubbing for her next film

Kirti Kulhari is among the few Bollywood folk who is back at work. She has begun dubbing for Raj Singh Chaudhary's Shaadistan (tentative title) at a Khar studio.

The Four More Shots Please! actor plays a musician in the film, co-starring Kay Kay Menon. "You get a sense of joy when you are called to dub. It means the project is nearing completion and will be out soon," says Kulhari who was last seen on the big screen in Mission Mangal (2019) and Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

During the lockdown, Kirti spent her time bingeing on some quality content online. When asked about her must-watch list, she told mid-day, "There is a documentary on Netflix called Daughters of Destiny. It is based in a Karnataka school called Shantibhavan, and revolves around things they do to teach underprivileged children."

Some other content she caught up on during the lockdown was Our Planet, Into the Wild, and Netflix' Chef's Table.

