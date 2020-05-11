Kirti Kulhari on Four More Shots Please: People thought it was fake feminism

The second season of Four More Shots Please has become the most-watched Indian show of the year so far on Amazon Prime, paving the way for a third instalment. With this, Kirti Kulhari, who plays lawyer Anjana Menon in the all-women story, stands vindicated. The series, which unapologetically delves into the sex lives of its four protagonists, was criticised by a section of the Indian audience that considers the subject taboo.

"This show brought me in direct contact with the so-called ugly side of criticism. People are judging the characters, and calling the series a piece of fake feminism, but it hasn't disturbed me. [When creating it], we understood [that there will be a backlash] since we are talking about taboo subjects. The show includes scenes depicting sex, women drinking alcohol, and making mistakes in their lives. But what you take away from it depends on your mindset," asserts Kulhari.

The actor also points out that the Indian audience has applauded similar shows from the West. "Fleabag, which probably has similar treatment and has got its share of criticism, has been accepted here. There is a bias towards international content. People feel it's cool to applaud content from the West."

