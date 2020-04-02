Kirti Kulhari on hiding her marriage: Wasn't a big enough star for people to be interested

Kirti Kulhari and Sahil Sehgal tied the knot on June 24, 2016, and not many people knew about the wedding. And now, over four years later, the actress justifies her decision to get married clandestinely. Speaking to Times of India, she said, " Even the media didn't know for a while that I was married. And that's primarily because I wasn't big enough (star) for people to be interested in knowing whether I'm married or not."

She continued, "I got very well-known post Pink I got married 3-4 months before Pink released. And also, I'm somebody who would not reveal too much about my personal life. But now that people are interested to know about me, I do share it whenever I can. I think my husband also is a very private person; he's much more private than I am and so he doesn't like me posting pictures."

Kirti will be completing a decade in Bollywood this year. She began her career with Khichdi: The Movie in 2010 and went on to star in films like Shaitan, Pink, URI: The Surgical Strike, Mission Mangal, and is now gearing up for The Girl On The Train remake with Parineeti Chopra.

