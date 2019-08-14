Kirti Kulhari still on mission to release Mangal

bollywood

Kirti Kulhari, who is currently shooting for her web series Four More Shots Please season 2, can't wait for Mission Mangal to release

Kirti Kulhari

Though she is shooting for the second season of Four More Shots Please in Udaipur, Kirti Kulhari is counting the hours to the release of her next Mission Mangal, which hits screens tomorrow. She plays a scientist in the film based on the Indian Space Research Organisation's Mars orbiter mission. The actor who now considers herself well-versed in space terminology, is now keen on reading space journals. She plays a scientist, Neha Siddiqui, in the film, who believes that science has no religion.

In a recent interview with IANS, Kriti Kulhari when asked which of the three Khans she would love to work with, she said she would love to be paired opposite all three of them as each of them is different in their own way. She further added, "trust me, I am not being diplomatic. I love all of them and, of course, have grown-up watching them. All of them have their own style."

Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan Taapsee Pannu Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. Directed by Jagan Shakti, writer and creative director R Balki, Mission Mangal is presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. The film releases on August 15, 2019.

Kriti Kulhari was last seen in Pink and Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actress will also be seen in Bollywood remake of The Girl On The Train which also stars Parineeti Chopra. She will also be seen in Netflix web series Bard Of Blood which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and stars Emraan Hashmi.

