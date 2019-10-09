Kirti Kulhari: Web series more tiring than films

It has been a hectic few months for Kirti Kulhari as she shot for two projects back-to-back — the second season of Four More Shots Please followed by The Girl On The Train remake with Parineeti Chopra. Tell her she seems to have struck that elusive balance between digital and big screen offerings, and the actor says that juggling the two media can be "quite a handful. Nowadays, most filmmakers shoot on a start-to-finish schedule, which takes about 30 to 40 days. So, films get wrapped up faster. The shoot of web series, on the other hand, goes on for almost six months. Four More Shots took five months to complete. In that sense, web shows are more exhausting than films."

But Kulhari, who was also recently seen in Bard Of Blood, agrees that the advent of OTT platforms has enabled actors to explore varied subjects. "Now, actors have exciting parts to play, thanks to fantastic writing. As an artiste, I like to experiment, and Bard... gave me a chance to play a Balochi girl. Personally, it was an exciting project as I love espionage dramas."

