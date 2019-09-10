Kirti Kulhari: Why should I limit myself to one medium?

After winning accolades for the short film, Maya, Kirti Kulhari is set to experiment with another short, Charu, which deals with a loveless marriage. The actor, who has an enviable line-up of web series and films, talks about straddling different mediums with ease.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

You're successfully juggling films with web series and short films. Is that a calculated move?

I don't believe in restricting myself to a medium, especially when so many platforms are available to tell different stories. Why limit myself? Thankfully, the kind of work I have been doing has influenced the parts I am being offered now, in terms of quality. I am open to all mediums; they help you reach a wider audience.

Tell us about your upcoming short film, Charu.

It is a gothic romance along the lines of Rebecca [1940] and Mahal [1949]. Its unreliable narrative explores loneliness in a decaying marriage. It's also a story about the monstrosity of love. Sohum Shah [co-star] was a lot of fun to work with.

Director Pavan Kripalani has been mostly associated with horror. How was it tackling a different genre with him?

I have enjoyed Pavan's work in the past. I am also a fan of the horror genre; I feel as excited watching it as I am scared post it. I like Pavan's sensibilities as a director, he has explored the genre in an interesting manner. I admire his approach to filmmaking and his creative bent of mind.

You also have the second season of Four More Shots Please in the pipeline.

We have finished the shoot. It will release in 2020. It is going to be bigger and better!

Do you track the number of views or box-office collections of your projects?

I check box-office figures of my films. Being on social media, you can't escape them. Even if you don't want to look at the numbers, they are right in front of you. In terms of web shows, we don't know the exact number of views, but we get an idea of how well a series is doing.

Your last film Mission Mangal fared well at the box-office. Did it benefit you the way you expected it to?

When you are part of a film that does well, everyone associated benefits from it and in different ways — it could be tangible, or not. Mission Mangal has not just registered huge numbers, it has also been loved by people. Of course, the box-office numbers help your career. So, it has done its job for me as an actor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates