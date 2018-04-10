Kirti Vyas missing case: Top cop transfers probe to Crime Branch

Move comes after family requests police commissioner D D Padasalgikar for an advanced probe in the matter



Kirti Vyas

As the DB Marg police have not been able to make any breakthrough in the missing case of 28-year-old Kirti Vyas, her family met police commissioner D D Padasalgikar on Saturday and requested for an advanced investigation into the case. Following this, he transferred the case to unit 2 of the Crime Branch on Monday.

Kirti, a finance manager at the Andheri branch of BBlunt salon, went missing on March 16 after she left for work in the morning. Two of her colleagues picked her up from near her house and dropped her before Navjeevan Society at Mumbai Central. Then she was supposed to take a train either from the Grant Road or Mumbai Central station, both of which are equidistant from the spot where she was dropped.

"We have checked more than 50 CCTV cameras on the route. Though in some of the footages she is seen travelling in the car, we have not been able to trace her, as many of the cameras on the route have been removed due to Metro work," said an officer from D B Marg police station. "The CCTV cameras of all the railway stations on the western line from Grant Road to Andheri have been checked, but she couldn't be traced. Her phone has been switched off since the day she went missing," added the officer.

Another officer said, "Even at hospitals there are no unidentified patients or bodies. No transactions have been done through her bank account since the day of the incident. We are completely clueless." The cops have interrogated Kirti's colleagues, who had given her a lift in their car, but nothing suspicious has been found in their account.

Speaking to mid-day, Kirti's cousin Maharashi Bhatt, said, "It's hard to believe that my sister just vanished from the streets. We had requested for an advanced probe in the matter. We are glad that the CP transferred it to the Crime Branch."

