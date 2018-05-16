Kirti Vyas murder: Accused Khushi Sahjwani yells 'I'm innocent, don't keep me in custody'

Sahjwani's colleague and co-accused Siddhesh Tamhankar was also present



In her third court appearance since being arrested for the murder of her colleague, salon executive Kirti Vyas, accused Khushi Sahjwani on Tuesday yelled she was 'innocent,' pleading the court not to extend her police custody, after it was extended for two more days. Sahjwani's colleague and co-accused Siddhesh Tamhankar was also present.

They were arrested on May 5 for murdering Vyas in Sahjwani's car and dumping her body in Wadala. In a previous court appearance on May 11, Sahjwani fainted. After this, her counsel told the court that she does not have any role in the murder as she was driving the car, and one cannot kill someone while doing so. This time around, when the crime branch asked for an extension of Sahjwani and Tamhankar's custody because they've still not found Vyas's body, the court granted them two more days.

Upon hearing this, Sahjwani began shouting: "I am innocent, I don't want to be in police custody. I am being mentally tortured by the cops. I have not even confessed about killing Kirti."

She began crying while saying this and was escorted out of court by a female cop, but she continued screaming. Tamhankar was completely quiet throughout the hearing.

The police said they've been trying to find Vyas's body in a Wadala nullah for over 10 days, but having had no luck so far, they suspect the two accused might not have shown them the actual spot where they disposed the body.