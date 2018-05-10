Kirti Vyas murder: Police fly drones to search for body amid mangroves

Heeding the advice of fishermen from Mahul village, who have been helping the crime branch in the search operation for murdered salon executive Kirti Vyas's body, officers have brought in technology - drones



Crime branch officers use a drone to search amid the thicket of mangroves in Mahul Port Trust area on Wednesday. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Investigators, who suspect the body may be caught amid mangroves in the area, said they have been unable to enter the thicket during high tide and hence decided to use drones to be able to see deep inside the shrubs.

Yesterday around 3 pm, the crime branch hired a drone specialist who brought two drones and flew them over specific spots, inspecting them aerially. Crime branch's Deputy Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant was present at the spot to see what clues the drone camera provided.

Having a battery life of only 20 minutes, the drones need to be rested frequently, have their batteries recharged and then flown again. The two the crime branch experimented with yesterday did not provide clear and sharp images. So, today, officers are expected to try the same procedure with a higher-end model for better resolution of pictures.

