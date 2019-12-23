Search

Kisan Diwas: Twitterati thank farmers for providing their meals

Published: Dec 23, 2019, 15:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

It marks the birth anniversary of India's fifth prime minister Choudhary Charan Singh, who served the post from July 1979 to January 1980

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Kisan Diwas or National Farmer’s Day is celebrated to remember the contributions of the farmers of the country for helping us provide food on the table. It marks the birth anniversary of India’s fifth prime minister Choudhary Charan Singh, who served the post from July 1979 to January 1980.

Singh is known for introducing various policies that improved the plight of the farmers in the country.  And Twitter is filled with wishes for the farmers thanking them for their unforgettable contributions to the country.

Among the Twitterati, Rajasthan's chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted remembering the contributions of the farmers, saying that the welfare of farmers have been the core of decision making of the government.

Even vice president Dr Venkaiah Naidu tweeted saying that agriculture is the backbone of the nation's prosperity.

The central government decided to observe December 23 as Kisan Diwas in 2001.

