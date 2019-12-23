Kisan Diwas: Twitterati thank farmers for providing their meals

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Kisan Diwas or National Farmer’s Day is celebrated to remember the contributions of the farmers of the country for helping us provide food on the table. It marks the birth anniversary of India’s fifth prime minister Choudhary Charan Singh, who served the post from July 1979 to January 1980.

Singh is known for introducing various policies that improved the plight of the farmers in the country. And Twitter is filled with wishes for the farmers thanking them for their unforgettable contributions to the country.

Among the Twitterati, Rajasthan's chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted remembering the contributions of the farmers, saying that the welfare of farmers have been the core of decision making of the government.

Our #Farmers and their welfare has been at the core of decision making. Govt has taken a number of decisions for providing relief to Annadatas and to make life easy for them including providing loan waivers worth crores of Rupees.#FarmersDay #KisanDiwas pic.twitter.com/ZpcanCtQBQ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 23, 2019

Even vice president Dr Venkaiah Naidu tweeted saying that agriculture is the backbone of the nation's prosperity.

On Kisan Diwas today, let us all resolve to strive for the welfare of farmers and improve their lot

Agriculture is the backbone of our nation’s growth and prosperity. #kisandiwas #farmersday #Agriculture pic.twitter.com/p1wF7FEbxV — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 23, 2019

Today is #farmersday #kisandiwas Thank you to all the farmers who are ensuring we get food to our table! pic.twitter.com/f3Ux3kWYaU — Somasundar Dacharla (@dachsomu) December 23, 2019

Chaudhary Charan Singh, popularly known as the champion of India's farmers, served as the fifth Prime Minister of India. He played a critical role in politics post-Independence. We honour him today for his service to the Nation.#kisandiwas pic.twitter.com/D7aM9PUCRp — Deep Karan Singh (@Deepkaran1515) December 23, 2019

The central government decided to observe December 23 as Kisan Diwas in 2001.

