Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar to pay tribute to his late father

Titled Amit Kumar Live In Concert, the proceeds from the show will go towards the treatment of oral cancer survivor



Amit Kumar and father Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar's son, Amit Kumar, will pay tribute to his late father at a gig in the city this week. Titled Amit Kumar Live In Concert, the proceeds from the show will go towards the treatment of oral cancer survivors. "I'm always ready to support social causes. I'm glad music can help me give back to society," he says.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates