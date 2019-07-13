Kishore Nanda on how he started writing his debut novel

national

Kishore Nanda is a Hyderabad based author and a graduate in MBA in marketing from IIPM Hyderabad. His debut work 'Because it's love' is based on different forms of love around us. He spent three years to complete the novel. After completing his post-graduation, he worked in a few corporate firms. In 2016, he left his job and dedicated his full time to become an author. In his the quest to find a story for his novel, he did some documentaries films on orphan children, AIDS victims, cancer patients, abandoned old age parents and on stray dogs.

He spent a lot of time interviewing people for documentaries. Their stories have inspired him to write the novel. In an interview with mid-day.com, Kishore Nanda shares about his journey shaped him to write his debut novel.

How did you think about writing your debut novel?

I had a deep passion for writing stories since my childhood but I was unaware of the books. When I read John Green’s 'The Fault In Our Stars', I realised the writing books is my destination. I self-discovered about writing.

What kind of preparations did you do to write this book?

While writing my book I did documentaries on Aids victims, old age homes, and cancer patients and stray dogs. I spoke to so many people regarding their struggle in their lives.

What personal experiences have led to inspire this book?

Prior to writing the book, I had started documentaries and had no clue about the story of the book. While filming documentaries everyone shared their personal experiences and their pain. I have literally seen another side of this world and a few experiences of the people touched my heart. I became concerned about this world, the way it was heading. I realised everyone has become, selfish, greedy, materialistic and cruel for their happiness. I hope this book would bring change to those people.

Can you tell us more about your book, 'Because It's Love'

The book talks about various forms of love around us, like in the family, friendship, romance, and animal bonding. I have written, how powerful love is and how love can create hope, happiness, and realisation in a human.

What about the characters in the book? Are they influenced by people in real life?

There are around ten main characters in this book. Most of the characters are influenced by real people.

What kind of books do you like to read? Any particular writers who have inspired your writing?

I like romance and fantasy books. George R.R. Martin and John Green inspired me to write.

Which book are you currently reading?

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Which are your all-time favourite books?

The Fault In Our Stars and the series of "A Song of Ice and Fire"

What are your other interests apart from writing?

My next book would be on the music, so I have started taking vocal and music classes

Tell us a little about your life before writing a book?

Prior to writing a book, I was aimless and was not aware of the purpose of my life. When I was working for a corporate firm, I was not happy with my job life. However, ever since I started writing, my life has changed a lot. Writing has given me immense pleasure.

