Kishore Pradhan passes away at the age of 86

bollywood

Kishore Pradhan, who is known for his role of a stationmaster in Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met died on Friday

Kishore Pradhan/picture courtesy: YouTube

Veteran actor Kishore Pradhan, 86, passed away on Friday. Kishore Pradhan has acted in a lot of Hindi films-Jab We Met, Lage Raho Munnabhai, to name a few. In Jab We Met he played the role of a railway stationmaster, and his dialogue, "Akeli ladki khuli hui tijori ki tarah hoti hai" with Kareena Kapoor was best remembered.

Popular Marathi writer and poet, Chandrashekhar Gokhale also shared his condolences on a social media platform. Here's what he posted.

Last seen in Marathi film, Subh Lagna Savdhaan. His performance in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Lalbaug Parel and Santosh Manjrekar's Shivaji Raje Bhonsle Boltoy, Kishore Pradhan received a lot of appreciation for his impeccable acting skills.

He also acted in more than 100 Marathi theatre plays, and about 18 English plays.

Kishore Pradhan started his acting career while pursuing a degree at Morris College in Nagpur. After participating in his college festivals, the veteran actor started his own theatre group, Natraj.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates