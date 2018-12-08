Kiss and tell! Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah's PDA at the Pride of Sport Awards

football

England footballer Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah put on a show of PDA at the Pride of Sport Awards

Jamie Vardy and Rebekah

England and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah put on an intimate show on the red carpet at Pride of Sport Awards on Thursday. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, after dating for two years, were seen kissing at the star-studded event held at London's Grosvenor House hotel.

They have a daughter Sofia, Ella and son, Finley as well as two children, Megan and Taylor, from Rebekah's previous relationship. The footballer, 31, and the former I'm Celebrity star couldn't resist sharing a sweet kiss as they posed together for a photo. The couple wore a matching outfit for the event with Jamie wearing a black suit with a white shirt and a matching tie.

The Pride of Sport Award is aimed as celebrating and recognising the unsung heroes of grassroots sport. Apart from the Vardys, the other sporting names to walk the red carpet were England and Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe, track and field athlete Greg Rutherford, former England goalkeeper David Seaman, ex-swimmer Mark Foster and former England spinner Graeme Swann.

