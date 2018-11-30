Kissing kids on the lips is normal, says Rebekah Vardy on David Beckham's kiss

football

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has come forward to support David Beckham, who was recently trolled for posting this picture (below) of him kissing daughter Harper on her lips.



Beckham posted the picture on Instagram and wrote: "Christmas is coming. Let's go skate." And not just online users, even TV presenter Piers Morgan criticised the footballer on his show and said: "It's just weird right? Who does that with their kids? Who kisses their kids on the lips"

Rebekah then retweeted the story of Beckham that appeared on The British tabloid, The Sun, and wrote: "Wow.... read it all now! I kiss my children on the lips all the time! It's not weird, disgusting or anything else it's NORMAL... anyone who says otherwise needs help!"

