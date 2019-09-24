MENU

Kit Harington says he hasn't watched Game Of Thrones final season

Updated: Sep 24, 2019, 08:54 IST | IANS

Kit Harington decided to step up and quiet the haters, reports eonline.com

Kit Harington
Kit Harington

Actor Kit Harington says he hasn't seen the final season of his hit show "Game of Thrones". Backstage at the 2019 Emmys, the reunited cast was asked about the seemingly constant stream of backlash that has poured in since the show aired. Harington decided to step up and quiet the haters, reports eonline.com.

"I'll take this one," he said. "I still haven't seen the show, so that's how I dealt with that controversy. I haven't seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it."

"Controversy for us, we knew what we were doing was right story-wise and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years," the actor, who played Jon Snow, continued. "Controversy for us didn't really affect us."

