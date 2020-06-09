Kiwis crushed the coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand lifted all domestic Coronavirus restrictions on Monday after its final COVID-19 patient was given the all clear, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealing she danced around her living room when told about the milestone.

While strict border controls will remain in place, Ardern said restrictions like physical distancing and limits on public gatherings were no longer needed. "We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now," she said, adding that Kiwis had "united in unprecedented ways to crush the virus".

The South Pacific nation, with a population of five million, has had 1,154 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. There have been no new infections for 17 days and, until Monday, just one active case for more than a week.

Ardern said the sacrifices made by New Zealanders, including a drastic seven-week lockdown that helped curb infection rates, had been rewarded now that there were no active cases in the country.

New Zealand's move down to Level 1, the lowest rating on its four-tier virus response system, means nightclubs can operate without dance floor restrictions and theatres will reopen. It also means sporting events can proceed with crowds in the stands.

'In hosp, virus may spread in 10 hours'

SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 may spread across nearly half the surfaces of a hospital ward from a single spot in an isolated room in just 10 hours, according to a simulation study published in the Journal of Hospital Infection. The researchers in the UK noted that virus DNA left on a hospital bed rail was found in nearly half of all sites sampled across a ward within 10 hours, and persisted for at least five days.

14-day quarantine rule for fliers: UK

The UK's compulsory 14-day quarantine for inbound travellers, by air, rail or ferries, came into force on the country's borders from Monday. Rules for England include fixed penalty of GBP 1,000 ($1,268) or prosecution, with police being allowed to use "reasonable force" to make sure people comply. British Airways has begun legal proceedings and urged the government to rethink the "disproportionate and unfair" measures.

Infections continue to rise in Seoul

South Korea has reported 38 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to rise in the densely populated area in Seoul. The figures by its Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought national totals to 11,814 cases and 273 deaths. All but four new cases came from Seoul. Classes on Monday were reopened for around 1.3 million middle-school freshmen and fifth- and sixth-grade elementary school kids.

