Kiwis eye victory as Wagner's bouncers leave SL in tatters

At most they have only four wickets left, but with doubt whether the injured Angelo Mathews will return to help them survive the final day

NZ's Neil Wagner celebrates a Sri Lankan wicket on Saturday

New Zealand were eyeing an historic victory as injury and a barrage of Neil Wagner bouncers left Sri Lanka in tatters at the close of Day Four of the second Test here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were 231-6 at stumps. At most they have only four wickets left, but with doubt whether the injured Angelo Mathews will return to help them survive the final day. At the crease were Dilruwan Perera on 22 and Suranga Lakmal on 16 with their 660-run target out of sight. Wagner, who had little success earlier in the series, broke through stubborn Sri Lankan resistance, with figures of 3-47 from a marathon 28 overs.

